New Year Honours delight for Mo Farah, Andy Murray and Jessica Ennis-Hill

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah and tennis world number one Andy Murray have become knights in the New Year Honours and Jessica Ennis-Hill is made a dame.

There is also a knighthood for para-equestrian Lee Pearson and a damehood for rower Katherine Grainger, who like Ennis-Hill has retired since Rio 2016.

Farah receives his honour after retaining his 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles in Brazil, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

The 33-year-old Somalia-born athlete, who was already a CBE following his double gold at London 2012, said: "I'm so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight.

"Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today - it's a dream come true."

Murray's knighthood caps a remarkable year for the Scot.

The 29-year-old - who had said he felt "too young" for a knighthood - claimed a second Wimbledon title and made a successful defence of his Olympic crown, before taking over as world number one from Novak Djokovic following a superb run of form.

Murray - previously honoured with an OBE in 2012 - also became a father in February for the first time and earlier this month was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time.

Pearson added gold from the Individual freestyle grade Ib and silver in dressage to his golds from Beijing and London. The Paralympian has previously received the MBE, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and to disabled sport.

Ennis-Hill, who returned to compete in Rio after becoming a mother, is recognised for her services to athletics.

The 30-year-old from Sheffield added silver in Rio to her gold at London, and was already a CBE.

Grainger receives her damehood for services to sport and charity, the veteran rower having returned from a two-year break to compete in Rio, where she won silver in the double sculls alongside Vicky Thornley.

The 41-year-old told Press Association Sport: "It is lovely that this (honour) in a way reflects the efforts which everyone has put in, team-mates, colleagues, crew-mates and coaches."

Olympians and Paralympians also featured heavily among those awarded CBEs.

Veteran equestrian rider Nick Skelton won individual gold at his seventh Olympics with horse Big Star. He is elevated from the OBE he received four years ago.

The news of Skelton's latest honour came on his 59th birthday and he told Press Association Sport on Friday: ''It's a bit of an upgrade. It's really nice, I'm honoured to get that and it's a great way to finish the year off.''

Cycling duo Jason and Laura Kenny, who married in September following their golden success in Rio, also both receive the CBE.

Dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin, winner of individual Olympic gold and team silver on Valegro, becomes a CBE as does Paralympian swimmer Sascha Kindred and Sophie Christiansen for services to para-equestrianism.

British Paralympic Association chair Tim Reddish also collects a CBE for services to sport.

Among those to receive the OBE are football manager Chris Coleman, who guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and Nicola Adams - who made a successful defence of the flyweight title in Rio and also won gold at the 2016 World Championships.

The two-time Olympic boxing champion has been widely tipped to turn professional after dominating the amateur flyweight category over the past four years.

Adams told Press Association Sport: "I'll be making an announcement in January. It's been hard, I've done a lot of thinking. I'm really excited about 2017."

Cyclist Ed Clancy, part of the victorious team pursuit in Brazil, becomes an OBE along with Paralympic cyclist Jody Cundy and para-equestrian's Anne Dunham, who at the age of 67 competed in Rio.

Men's eight rowers Pete Reed and Andrew Triggs-Hodge collect OBEs, as does Kate Richardson-Walsh who captained Team GB women to Olympic hockey gold.

It was a double celebration in the Richardson-Walsh household, with Kate's wife and team-mate Helen receiving an MBE.

The pair were away on a two-month trip to beat the post-Olympic blues to Japan, New Zealand and Canada when the letters arrived.

There are also gongs for Mark England, who served as Team GB chef de mission for the Rio Olympics and is director of sport at the British Olympic Association, along with Tim Hollingsworth, who is chief executive of the British Paralympic Association, and for Penny Briscoe, GB chef de mission for the Rio Paralympics.

Jonathan Agnew, the former cricketer best known for his work in the commentary box, receives an MBE for services to broadcasting.

There are MBEs for swimming Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty and sailor Saskia Clark, along with Kadeena Cox, who won Paralympic athletics and cycling golds. The same recognition goes to diver Jack Laugher as well as wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid, swimmer Ellie Robinson and golfer Justin Rose.

Gymnast Max Whitlock receives the same honour after his double gold success.

Whitlock said: ''It is a great feeling now to see it on the name card, the three letters after my name, and it gives me a lot of motivation."

Scottish cyclist Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker become MBEs.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill becomes an MBE along with England footballers Karen Carney and Alex Scott, referee Sian Massey-Ellis and racing driver Susie Wolff.

Sir Roger Bannister is made a Companion of Honour, while 86-year-old Brian Robinson receives the British Empire Medal for services to cycling and charity - he was the first Briton to win a Tour de France stage, in 1958.