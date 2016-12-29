Wasps director of rugby Dai Young expecting tough clash against Newcastle

Dai Young is determined for Wasps to avoid a slip-up in their pursuit of the Aviva Premiership title when they travel to Newcastle on Friday night.

The Coventry-based club could replace Saracens at the summit of the table if they prevail at Kingston Park, but Young refuses to view victory over the Falcons as a foregone conclusion.

"The Christmas period is always a busy one and we've had two tight turnarounds ahead of what will be a big challenge for us on Friday night," the Wasps director of rugby said.

"It's a massive game for us. If you want to be achieving you have to be winning these kinds of games.

"It's never easy to pick up away wins, especially somewhere like Newcastle, but you have to beat sides below you if you want to be in there at the end of the season.

"Newcastle have taken a few sides by surprise this season with their determination to play an expansive game of rugby, but we had sight of them early on in this campaign and experienced first-hand just how dangerous they can be."

Wasps have rotated their squad with full-back Kurtley Beale and captain Joe Launchbury rested and Kyle Eastmond starting at inside centre.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards is braced for a points-heavy match.

"Wasps are no slouches, and their try-count is huge each game this season. They score a lot of tries," Richards said.

"Defensively they leak a lot of points, but at the same time their objective each game is to outscore the opposition, and score as many points as they possibly can."