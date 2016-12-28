Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha named in Ivory Coast squad

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been named in the Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the African Nations Cup.

Zaha has previously earned two caps for England but as both came in friendly matches he is free to play for the country of his birth.

The 24-year-old recently decided to switch allegiance having grown frustrated at his lack of England recognition, with his last cap coming in 2013 .

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has since indicated that he would like Zaha to remain eligible for England.

But Southgate will have to wait to see if Zaha answers the Ivory Coast's call for the tournament, which begins in Gabon next month.

If he does decide to participate then struggling Palace will be without one of their star performers this season for up to six weeks.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is also in the 24-man squad.