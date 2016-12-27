facebook icon twitter icon
Pakistan opener Azhar Ali shines on rain-affected day

Azhar Ali made an unbeaten 139 as Pakistan enjoyed the better of another rain-interrupted day in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten after day two at the MCG
Azhar's 12th Test century provided the backbone of Pakistan's 310 for six, but with almost 80 overs lost in the match already and further rain forecast for Wednesday, a victory for either side is looking increasingly unlikely.

The inclement weather forced the teams off several times on Tuesday, but in between the breaks Azhar ensured Pakistan made steady progress.

Starting the day on 66 with his side 142 for four, opener Azhar and overnight partner Asad Shafiq took their fifth-wicket stand to 115 before the latter was dismissed by Jackson Bird (three for 91) immediately after bringing up his half-century.

Australia made a second breakthrough of the day soon after when Sarfraz Ahmed edged Josh Hazlewood to slip for 10, but that was as good as it got for the hosts as Azhar and Mohammad Amir added an unbroken 42-run stand in the evening session.

Azhar had hit 12 fours in his 287-ball knock while Amir had made 28 off 23 balls in an entertaining cameo before more rain brought an early end to the day's proceedings at the MCG.