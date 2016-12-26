Tom Latham finds form as New Zealand beat Bangladesh

Tom Latham's century led New Zealand to a 77-run win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international against Bangladesh.

The opener hit 137 at Christchurch, his best ODI score, as the Black Caps piled up 341 for seven in their 50 overs.

He received early support from Kane Williamson (31) and Neil Broom (22) in partnerships of 48 and 55 but the real damage was done in a fifth-wicket stand of 158 with Colin Munro, who hammered 87 from 61 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

Latham finally fell with 15 balls remaining, having faced 121 deliveries and hit seven fours and four sixes, but Bangladesh still faced a daunting target.

They did not help themselves by slipping to 48 for three in the 12th over and though half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan (59) and Mosaddek Hossain, an unbeaten 50 in his sixth ODI, set up a respectable score they were unable to threaten.

They lost their ninth wicket on 264 and that was the end of the match as Mushfiqur Rahim, who had retired hurt after making 42, did not return. Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham took three wickets apiece.