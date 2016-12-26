Gregor Townsend hails Glasgow Warriors' composure after beating Edinburgh

Glasgow coach Gregor Townsend praised his side's ability to remain calm after a 25-12 Guinness PRO12 win over Scottish rivals Edinburgh.

The Warriors, who had lost their last three games in this competition, halted that run and claimed the first leg of the 1872 Cup - a piece of silverware currently held by the capital club.

The visitors took the honours with tries from Junior Bulumakau, Josh Strauss and Alex Dunbar, while Finn Russell added two conversions and a brace of penalties as Glasgow got the better of a home side that had only four Duncan Weir penalties to show for their efforts.

A game that had promised much from two sides intent on playing open rugby never managed to shrug off the festive lethargy and, although tense and keenly contested, was a disappointing encounter for the 21,036 spectators.

"I'm very pleased, it has been a long time coming," said Townsend.

"To finally win by 13 points considering where we were mid-way through the first half was excellent.

"Our control in defence was very good; no one was flying out of line.

"Then when it came to Alex Dunbar's try in the second half it must have been proceeded by around 30 phases. That demands patience to get the breakthrough and in the end it also required a bit of skill."

Edinburgh had Alex Allan sin-binned in the first-half following repeated offences at the breakdown, and Townsend admitted that was key moment.

"I felt the turning point for us was the sin binning of Alex Allan," he added. "We really dug deep then and played our best rugby of the game.

"Up front we carried well. We got our line out going, caused Edinburgh problems and then we were getting penalties.We took that confidence into the second half."

Acting Edinburgh head coach Duncan Hodge could not hide his disappointment.

"We played okay for 20 minutes and opened up a gap but couldn't get away," he said.

"Then when near the end of the first half we conceded five penalties in a row and Glasgow managed to score to go in 15-6 ahead, after that we could never get close enough.

"They slowed our ball well and then got quicker ball than we managed."