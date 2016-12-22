Tranmere's James Norwood issues apology after painting himself black for party

Tranmere forward James Norwood has apologised after anti-racism charity Kick It Out criticised his decision to paint himself black for the club's fancy dress Christmas party.

The 26-year-old, who has scored nine goals for the Vanarama National League promotion chasers this season, uploaded images to his Twitter and Instagram accounts which showed him dressed as a street seller.

In a statement released by Tranmere, Norwood said: "I would like to apologise for any offence I have caused, it was certainly not intentional."

A Kick It Out spokesman was earlier quoted in The Sun as saying: "Although it is likely it was a well-intended fancy dress for a Christmas party, it is ill-thought-out and something that is out-of-date in today's modern world.

"Even well-intended acts may cause offence and that's something players have to appreciate and consider."

A Tranmere spokesman added: "The response to James' photo from a Kick It Out spokesman was balanced and fair. It was an error of judgement rather than an intention to be racist or cause offence and James has apologised for his actions.

"The squad were booked on to a PFA Equality and Diversity workshop on Tuesday which they are taking part in today."