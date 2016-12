Former Wales captain John Gwilliam has died, aged 93.

Gwilliam won 23 caps between 1947 and 1954, leading Wales to two Grand Slams - the only Welsh captain to do so - and played in their last victory over the New Zealand All Blacks in December 1953.

A history teacher who became headmaster of Birkenhead School, he played for Cambridge University, Newport, Edinburgh Wanderers, Gloucester, London Welsh, Llanelli and Wasps.