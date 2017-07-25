Cricket: Two defeats for Jersey in U19 World Cup qualifiers

JERSEY'S U19s suffered their second ICC World Cup European Qualifier defeat in as many days on Tuesday with a six-wicket loss to Scotland.

The Islanders were bowled out for 58 runs at Grainville, and the visitors met their winning target before lunch. Dan Birrell took three wickets for Jersey, but Scotland bowler Oliver Brown was named player of the match after taking three for 12 in five overs.

The result adds to Jersey's 76-run defeat to Ireland at Farmer's Field on Monday.