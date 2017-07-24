Strong finish for Jersey at Commonwealth Youth Games

CYCLIST Rhys Pilley backed up his memorable Commonwealth Youth Games time-trial performance with another superb display on the final day of action in the Bahamas.

The teenager claimed eighth in the boys road race – adding to the fifth-place he clinched on Wednesday – but there was confusion once again last night as organisers appeared happy with another long delay before confirming results.

Island Games athletics medallist Olivia Allbut ended Jersey's campaign at the Thomas Robinson Stadium - clinching seventh in the girls 400m hurdles final in a faster time than the personal best which brought silver in Gotland last month.

Guernsey cyclist Sam Culverwell won a silver medal in yesterday’s road race, but that was trumped late last night when Alastair Chalmers won gold in the boys 400m hurdles.

More in Monday's JEP.