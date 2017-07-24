Shooting: European bronze for Pirouet

JERSEY marksman Cameron Pirouet enjoyed a superb debut for Great Britain in the European Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, winning bronze in the junior prone rifle (0.22) event.

Pirouet’s first outing on the international stage was a huge success as the 18-year-old took on the best U21 rifle shots in Europe to claim a place on the podium.

The Victoria College pupil’s final score of 226.0 gave him a grand total of 617.0 which was bettered only by Hungary’s Zalan Pekler, who set a new record with his 621.0, and Croatia’s Borna Petanjek.

More in Monday's Final Whistle.