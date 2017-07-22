Football: When two yellow cards don't always mean red ...

FOOTBALLERS could receive up to three yellow cards in a single game next season, under new sin bin guidelines implemented by England FA.

The Jersey Football Combination is one of just 32 grassroots leagues across the country chosen to trial a scheme for the 2017/18 campaign, with cautions for dissent on Island pitches leading to a ten-minute ban from the field of play.

However, sin binned players already on a yellow card for a non-dissent offence will not be shown red, and will instead be allowed to return to action after a spell on the sidelines.

Players booked twice for dissent will not be permitted to return after their second sin bin, but team managers will be able to send on a substitute in their place.

Full story in Saturday's JEP.