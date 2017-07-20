facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP

Bahamas 2017: Record-breaking start for Team Jersey

Robbie Jones swimming Commonwealth Youth Games Bahamas Picture: MORAG OBARSKA
Robbie Jones broke two Island junior records on the first full day of action at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas Picture: MORAG OBARSKA

CYCLIST Rhys Pilley finished just three seconds off the medals on a fantastic opening day for Team Jersey at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, with two Island junior swimming records also being broken.

Following a seven-hour wait for results to be confirmed by officials in the Bahamas, Pilley's time-trial display of 12 minutes 24 seconds left him level in fourth place with Malaysian Muhamad Rosli, although he appeared in fifth when the final standings were eventually published.

Elsewhere, Robbie Jones set new Island records in the 100m backstroke [1 min 01.05 sec] and 50-metre butterfly [27.31 sec], with the latter being fast enough to win heat two at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, Nassau. Nathan Corrigan took 14th in the 100m backstroke after clocking 1.02.99 - two places behind his team-mate - and also claimed 14th in the 200m breaststroke having taken seventh in his heat with a time of 2.35.40.

Meanwhile, tennis hopeful Natasha Forrest had her girls singles campaign ended in the first round following a 2-0 defeat to Scotland’s Alexandra Hunter.

 

More in Thursday's JEP.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Bahamas 2017: Record-breaking start for Team Jersey"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.