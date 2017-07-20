Bahamas 2017: Record-breaking start for Team Jersey

CYCLIST Rhys Pilley finished just three seconds off the medals on a fantastic opening day for Team Jersey at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, with two Island junior swimming records also being broken.

Following a seven-hour wait for results to be confirmed by officials in the Bahamas, Pilley's time-trial display of 12 minutes 24 seconds left him level in fourth place with Malaysian Muhamad Rosli, although he appeared in fifth when the final standings were eventually published.

Elsewhere, Robbie Jones set new Island records in the 100m backstroke [1 min 01.05 sec] and 50-metre butterfly [27.31 sec], with the latter being fast enough to win heat two at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, Nassau. Nathan Corrigan took 14th in the 100m backstroke after clocking 1.02.99 - two places behind his team-mate - and also claimed 14th in the 200m breaststroke having taken seventh in his heat with a time of 2.35.40.

Meanwhile, tennis hopeful Natasha Forrest had her girls singles campaign ended in the first round following a 2-0 defeat to Scotland’s Alexandra Hunter.

