Football: Pitman named Portsmouth FC captain

JERSEYMAN Brett Pitman has been appointed captain of former FA Cup winners Portsmouth FC.

The striker, who moved from Ipswich Town to the League One side last week, has already impressed new Pompey manager Kenny Jackett enough to be given the vital role at one of England’s most famous clubs.

Jacket appointed Pitman, a former Star Trophy and Junior Muratti player for Jersey, following the departure of veteran promotion-winning captain Michael Doyle, who has rejoined Coventry City following their relegation into the fourth tier.

Pitman (29) scored twice on his debut on Saturday, in a 2-0 pre-season victory over Bognor.