Cricket: OVs end 28-year wait for Island title

RATHBONES OVs claimed the Jersey Post Evening Cricket League Division I title for the first time since 1989 at FB Fields following a 35-run victory over JMCo Walkovers.

Having lost their first two batsmen for just two runs, Corey Bisson and Luke Gallichan more than steadied the ship - retiring with scores of 53 and 50, respectively - and OVs’ total of 155 for three set Warriors a target of just under ten an over. Bowlers Rob and James Duckett made that task mountain-like, with a combined haul of seven wickets from a final run total of 120 all out.

James Duckett took four for 17, with Rob no less impressive with three for 11. Only Jamie Brewster (59, retired, including seven 4s and three 6s) and Will Robertson (24 runs) threatened to spoil OVs celebrations at any point.

OVs' closest title rivals, reigning champions Grant Thornton Beeches, went down by 27 runs when facing St Helier RFC, also at FB Fields, in a match transferred from Grainville.