Cricket: Floodlit games at Farmer's Field?

IN celebration of their 40th anniversary, Farmers Cricket Club are planning a first for Jersey.

The club, who played their initial match on 18 August, 1977, intend to hold two floodlit twenty20 matches at their St Martin ground in late September.

Although organiser Jim Perchard admits the proposal is still in its infancy, if all goes to plan the fixtures would be the first to be staged under floodlights in the Island.

‘It’s in the planning stage but we do intend to make it happen,’ said groundsman and land owner Perchard.

‘We wondered how we were going to celebrate our anniversary, and using floodlights is something I’ve considered for a couple of years. Mobile lighting systems are getting better and better and I’m confident we can illuminate the field adequately to play cricket.

‘Hopefully the weather will be on our side because the success of the event will depend on it not being wet. But we have to hold it deep into September to ensure the games are in the dark.’