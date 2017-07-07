Football: As you were ... league structure to remain unchanged

THE format of Jersey’s top leagues will not change ahead of the 2017/18 Football Combination campaign.

Island clubs voted on two proposals at their annual general meeting on Thursday night as league officials seek to alleviate problems caused by the loss of a further two teams.

Jersey Scottish [no manager] and Jersey Portuguese [suspended] will play no part in any competition next term after losing their respective battles to remain active, meaning just six squads will compete in the Championship from September, and seven in the Premiership.

There was a proposal to combine the two divisions for the first part of the season – mimicking what happened in the 2015/16 season – but the 13 Combination clubs voted for the status quo.

The decision not to change the format, said Combination president Charlie Browne, was unanimous.

Under the agreed format, only one automatic promotion and relegation spot will be available, with the Championship runners-up being handed a promotion/relegation playoff against the club who finish second-from-bottom in the Premiership.