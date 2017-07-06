facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Tennis: Clayton makes history with Wimbledon win

Wimbledon 2017 - Day Three - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Scott Clayton will play in the men's doubles second round at Wimbledon after claiming victory on Court 4 Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

SCOTT CLAYTON created history yesterday as he became the first Islander to taste victory in a Grand Slam match at Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, playing in his first major tournament after being handed a wildcard for the men’s doubles draw with Jonny O’Mara, benefitted from an injury-retirement in London after winning the opening set.

First round opponents Paolo Lorenzi and Adrian Mannarino – both ranked inside the world top 60 as singles players – forfeited the match at 4-3 in the second after Mannarino had received treatment on a shoulder problem.

Clayton and O’Mara, who claimed the first set on a tiebreak having twice come from a break down, are now penned in for a last-32 clash against the top seeds, Henri Kontinen and John Peers, or Italians Fabio Fognini and Andreas Seppi.

 

Reaction in Thursday's JEP.

 

 

 

