Football: Jersey FA battle over Uefa court costs

JERSEY FA legal representatives called for Uefa to return nearly 20,000 euros to Springfield during their Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in Switzerland.

As JFA officials bid to get their Uefa application considered by the 55 existing member nations, president Phil Austin has explained that his organisation were forced to pay hearing costs for both sides after the European governing body refused to contribute.

A case was therefore made in Lausanne last week – alongside their move for membership – that at least half of the 36,000 euros should be recouped.

‘As part of the hearing our QC requested that we receive costs, and he pointed out the fact that we’ve paid for ourselves and covered Uefa’s portion as well,’ said Austin.

Full story in Tuesday's JEP.