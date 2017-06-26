Island Games live

FOR the latest Team Jersey updates from the NatWest Island Games in Gotland, follow the feed on the link below.

Highlights on Day Two include the tennis and badminton team finals, the men's and women's cycling road race events and Jersey men's crucial Group A clash with Menorca in the football. At the athletics track, Dan Romeril will defend his 3000m steeplechase title this evening.

