Golden start in Gotland

LED by the staggering achievements of the Island’s triathletes, Team Jersey top the medal table after Day One of the 2017 NatWest Island Games.

In a wind-swept Gotland, the Caesareans, hoping to top the table for the second Games in succession, laid down the gauntlet to the 22 other islands at the biennial event, as they won more gold medals – five – and, indeed, more medals in total than any of their rivals.

The early charge was led by Jersey’s triathletes, who, between them, secured all four gold medals on offer. Jo Gorrod won her first women’s triathlon gold, while Melissa Messervy’s bronze and Katie Silva’s ninth-place finish ensured it was back-to-back team golds for the Jersey women.

In the men’s race, Dan Halksworth added to his staggering list of sporting achievements by retaining men’s individual gold, while 18-year-old Ollie Turner and Demri Mitchell helped secure team gold.

On the Svajde range, Sarah Campion and Susan de Gruchy won a tremendous gold in the women’s NSRA 100 yards prone rifle discipline, while Jonathan Bouchard and opening ceremony flag-bearer David Turner claimed an air rifle team silver, and Gregory Guida and Michael Quénault a 50m free pistol team bronze.

Island pride also shone through at the Gutavallen athletics track, where reigning Island Games champion Jason Fox added another medal to his collection – a bronze in the men’s high jump.

The action continues apace today, with Jersey on the hunt for team medals in tennis and badminton. All eyes at the athletics track will be fixed on Dan Romeril as he defends his 3000m steeplechase title this evening, while the Island’s archers, gymnasts, swimmers and men’s basketballers will all taste Gotland 2017 action for the first time.

Shooting continues, as does volleyball – both indoor and beach – and the cycling programme kicks-off today as well, with the men’s and women’s time trial.