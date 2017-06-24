Gotland Games opens in Visby

THE 2017 NatWest Island Games was officially declared open on Saturday night, at a vibrant opening ceremony just outside Visby's medieval walled city.

Team Jersey, hosts in 2015, led the 23 islands into the arena before knight jousting and fire juggling got the crowd of 2,500-plus in the mood for a busy week of competition.

The sporting action begins early on Sunday, with Day One highlights including the men's and women's triathlon events and the first evening competition at the athletics track. Jersey's men and women footballers are both due to start their respective competitions on Sunday.

