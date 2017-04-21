Rugby: Final heartbreak for Jersey Reds

A BRAVE Jersey Reds performance ultimately ended in defeat in Cork, as Munster A overturned an 18-point deficit to clinch the British & Irish Cup.

Making their first appearance in the showdown, the Islanders were beaten by just a single point, 29-28, at Irish Independent Park on Friday night.

The Reds enjoyed an electric start, as tries from Nick Scott and Joe Buckle, either side of two successful penalty kicks from Callum Sheedy, catapulted them into an 18-0 lead.

Munster grew into the contest, and Gavin Coombes forced his way over from close range on the stroke of half-time. David Johnston knocked over the conversion and Munster trailed 18-7 at the interval.

It was a nightmare start to the second period for the Reds as Kevin O’Byrne crossed the whitewash for a converted try which had Munster just four points behind.

An excellent finish from Kieran Hardy, who ran 40 metres to score after pinching the ball at an opposition scrum, reinstated the Reds half-time lead but Munster's second-half onslaught continued nonetheless.

After a period of pressure on the Reds' line, Johnston scored in the left corner but couldn't find an accurate conversion, and just four minutes later Alex Woottoon's dancing feet resulted in another try for Munster. Johnston converted and the hosts were in front for the first time.

A Sheedy penalty put the Islanders ahead with 18 minutes to play but Johnston converted the winning penalty eight minutes later.