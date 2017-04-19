Football: England FA XI to play at Springfield

JERSEY will host a Football Association XI made up of National League players ahead of the NatWest Island Games.

The visiting 'international' squad – formerly known as England C – are set to appear at Springfield on Tuesday 30 May, with the game arising from discussions between Jersey FA officials and England FA chief executive Martin Glenn.

The fixture adds to other high-profile matches arranged for Jersey’s men and women, who are due to play Panjab FA and Sheffield United Ladies respectively this Sunday.

The Island’s men also hosted Leicester City’s U23s earlier this month – in front of around 800 spectators.

