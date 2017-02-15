facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP
<
>
News: JEP printing error: Free online edition here
News: Jersey actor Jonny Labey wins first ever series of ITV's Dance Dance Dance
News: Man arrested after being seen in Havre Des Pas with 'scythe-like' blade
News: Man fined £1,000 for 'grossly offensive' Facebook comments
News: Explosion reported at Flamanville nuclear plant
News: JEP Opinion: A positive message for Joy
News: Do you know Claire and Andy? Jersey Post call for Islanders' help to track down couple

Football: Corporate Sunday league on the cards

619930_Cropped
The Jersey Football Combination intend to start an official corporate league in April

JERSEY is set to welcome the return of senior Sunday football – for the first time in well over a decade – through a newly-formed Business Soccer League.

Last August, following the withdrawal of Beeches Old Boys from the Jersey Football Combination, league president Charlie Browne touched on the possibility of running a corporate league, and after receiving ratification from the JFA Council he says 'Flexi Football' - a form of the game with revised rules - fits the bill perfectly.

‘This league is about getting more people involved playing, especially those who don’t currently play on a Saturday,’ he explained.

‘We hope to start in April. Games will mainly be at Springfield, they will be 11-a-side, 30 minutes each-way and they will run for 20 weeks.

‘If a team does not have enough players, if both agree then they can play ten or nine-a-side.'

Flexi Football includes a six-minute sin bin for yellow cards.

 

Full story in Wednesday's JEP.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Football: Corporate Sunday league on the cards"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.