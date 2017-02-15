Football: Corporate Sunday league on the cards

JERSEY is set to welcome the return of senior Sunday football – for the first time in well over a decade – through a newly-formed Business Soccer League.

Last August, following the withdrawal of Beeches Old Boys from the Jersey Football Combination, league president Charlie Browne touched on the possibility of running a corporate league, and after receiving ratification from the JFA Council he says 'Flexi Football' - a form of the game with revised rules - fits the bill perfectly.

‘This league is about getting more people involved playing, especially those who don’t currently play on a Saturday,’ he explained.

‘We hope to start in April. Games will mainly be at Springfield, they will be 11-a-side, 30 minutes each-way and they will run for 20 weeks.

‘If a team does not have enough players, if both agree then they can play ten or nine-a-side.'

Flexi Football includes a six-minute sin bin for yellow cards.

