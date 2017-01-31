Football: O'Mahony double downs Jersey U18s

NORTHERN Ireland Schools defeated Jersey’s under-18s 3-1 to retain the Lynne Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Springfield last night.

After a difficult first half, which ended 1-1, Jersey gave a much better account of themselves after the break, only to concede two similar goals from right-wing crosses.

Jack O’Mahony scored a brace for the visitors and Niall Owens a single, with Kyle Devenish netting Jersey’s goal after his initial penalty kick had been saved.

'It was what we expected,' said Jersey manager Steve Coutanche. 'A tough game against a fit and organised team who moved the ball very quickly.'

