Rugby: Reds closer to play-offs after Welsh dismissal

JERSEY REDS have moved to within four points of the Championship play-offs following London Welsh’s expulsion from the league.

The Exiles were banished from the second tier of English rugby with immediate effect on Tuesday after failing to meet financial guidelines imposed by the RFU.

Jersey, who were due to host Welsh on Saturday 4 February, are now seeking an alternative fixture for that date to avoid losing out on matchday takings.

‘Here’s the irony, we get ourselves into the quarter-finals of the British & Irish Cup and start looking forward to the additional income from that, and then it could be cancelled out,’ said Reds chairman Mark Morgan.

The Championship table was updated by the RFU within minutes of the news breaking, with all points earned against Welsh being erased.

Jersey lose just one bonus point – from a 23-18 defeat at Old Deer Park – and remain eighth, but the gap to those above them has reduced. Ealing and Cornish Pirates, now in fourth and sixth respectively, have both lost four points, with Nottingham dropping back by two.

Full reaction in Wednesday's JEP.