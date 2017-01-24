Three in the frame for Jersey Sport's top job

OLYMPIANS and high-ranking officials from as far afield as Canada applied for Jersey Sport’s £80,000-a-year chief executive role, it has been revealed.

Phil Austin, shadow board chairman for the new sporting body, is due to complete the selection process this week. The board received 119 applications and have already interviewed nine short-listed candidates in London. Only three hopefuls remain.

Jersey Sport is due to become an overarching organisation that will provide support for Island sportsmen, women and clubs. It will act independently from the States of Jersey, but is set to receive an annual cash injection of £1.15 million until 2019.

‘We’ve certainly had lots of interesting people apply,’ said Austin.

‘We had people who’ve competed at the Olympics, and some who have been involved in sport management and development all their life. We also had a Skype interview with someone who’s working at the highest level of Canadian sport.'

