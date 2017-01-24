facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter

Three in the frame for Jersey Sport's top job

Pic by Adrian Miller 21-01-17Footes LaneHockeyColombians v Elizabeth College
Jersey Sport's shadow board are due to complete the recruitment process for a new CEO this week

OLYMPIANS and high-ranking officials from as far afield as Canada applied for Jersey Sport’s £80,000-a-year chief executive role, it has been revealed.

Phil Austin, shadow board chairman for the new sporting body, is due to complete the selection process this week. The board received 119 applications and have already interviewed nine short-listed candidates in London. Only three hopefuls remain.

Jersey Sport is due to become an overarching organisation that will provide support for Island sportsmen, women and clubs. It will act independently from the States of Jersey, but is set to receive an annual cash injection of £1.15 million until 2019.

‘We’ve certainly had lots of interesting people apply,’ said Austin.

‘We had people who’ve competed at the Olympics, and some who have been involved in sport management and development all their life. We also had a Skype interview with someone who’s working at the highest level of Canadian sport.'

 

Full story in Tuesday's JEP.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Three in the frame for Jersey Sport's top job"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.