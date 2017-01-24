Rugby: Reds' quarter-final opponents announced

CORNISH PIRATES will be the visitors for the first ever British & Irish Cup knock-out fixture to be played at St Peter.

Jersey Reds secured the home quarter-final by beating Ulster A 26-21 in their final pool fixture on Saturday, and the RFU have since confirmed that pool three runners-up Pirates stand in the way of the Islanders and their second successive semi-final appearance.

The match will be played on the weekend of 10/11/12 March, a week after Jersey travel to Penzance for a Championship clash.

Pirates haven’t won a match at St Peter since December 2013, and were beaten 27-24 when they visited the Island in November.

Read head coach Harvey Biljon's reaction to the draw in Tuesday's JEP.