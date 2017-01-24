facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter

Rugby: Reds' quarter-final opponents announced

Rugby. Jersey Reds v Cornish Pirates. Picture: JON GUEGAN
Jersey Reds will host Championship rivals Cornish Pirates in the last eight of the British & Irish Cup Picture: JON GUEGAN

CORNISH PIRATES will be the visitors for the first ever British & Irish Cup knock-out fixture to be played at St Peter.

Jersey Reds secured the home quarter-final by beating Ulster A 26-21 in their final pool fixture on Saturday, and the RFU have since confirmed that pool three runners-up Pirates stand in the way of the Islanders and their second successive semi-final appearance.

The match will be played on the weekend of 10/11/12 March, a week after Jersey travel to Penzance for a Championship clash.

Pirates haven’t won a match at St Peter since December 2013, and were beaten 27-24 when they visited the Island in November.

 

Read head coach Harvey Biljon's reaction to the draw in Tuesday's JEP.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Rugby: Reds' quarter-final opponents announced"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.