Rugby reaction: 'What an opportunity'

HARVEY BILJON left St Peter a proud man on Saturday afternoon after his Jersey Reds won their British & Irish Cup pool, for the first time ever.

The South African head coach oversaw an impressive fight back against Ulster A to set up a home quarter final in March, with the 26-21 success handing the Islanders a favourable top-three ranking for the knockout stages.

Ulster also progress as one of three best-placed runners up.

Second-half tries from Ross Adair and James Doyle brought Jersey back to within a point of the Irishmen after trailing 21-10, and replacement kicker Sam Katz sealed the win with two late penalties. Uili Kolo’ofa’i and Doyle had crossed over before the break, but all four conversions, from tight angles, were missed by Callum Sheedy.

‘What an opportunity,’ said Biljon. ‘To bring this club a home quarter-final, and to win a pool – it’s a testament to how much work has been put in over the last few years.

‘We set out to win the pool and the way we did it, with a bonus-point win, was really rewarding.’

