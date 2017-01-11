Rugby: Penberthy handed ban

FORMER Jersey Reds player Aaron Penberthy has been handed a three-week ban by an RFU Disciplinary Panel, after pleading guilty to a tip-tackle during Ealing Trailfinders' victory at St Peter earlier this month.

The stand-off, who departed the Island last summer, dangerously tackled Reds wing George Watkins at a ruck in the first half of Ealing's 19-13 Championship triumph but was not penalised by referee Christophe Ridley at the time.

The lack of action by Ridley infuriated Jersey boss Harvey Biljon but Penberthy was cited post-match and faced a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

Penberthy is banned from 3 January to 23 January and will miss Ealing's British & Irish Cup fixtures against Newport-Gwent Dragons Select and Yorkshire Carnegie.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily