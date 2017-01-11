facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve

Rugby: Penberthy handed ban

Penbo_Cropped
Aaron Penberthy has been handed a three-week ban

FORMER Jersey Reds player Aaron Penberthy has been handed a three-week ban by an RFU Disciplinary Panel, after pleading guilty to a tip-tackle during Ealing Trailfinders' victory at St Peter earlier this month.

The stand-off, who departed the Island last summer, dangerously tackled Reds wing George Watkins at a ruck in the first half of Ealing's 19-13 Championship triumph but was not penalised by referee Christophe Ridley at the time.

The lack of action by Ridley infuriated Jersey boss Harvey Biljon but Penberthy was cited post-match and faced a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

Penberthy is banned from 3 January to 23 January and will miss Ealing's British & Irish Cup fixtures against Newport-Gwent Dragons Select and Yorkshire Carnegie.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Rugby: Penberthy handed ban"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.