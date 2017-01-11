facebook icon twitter icon
Gotland Games return for Gascoyne

gasc_Cropped
Craig Gascoyne, a coach for the Jersey 2015 Island Games, returns as a player for this year's event in Gotland

FORMER development officer Craig Gascoyne has been recalled into Jersey's Island Games table tennis squad for Gotland 2017.

Despite having seven Games medals of various colours to his name, Gascoyne was overlooked two years ago, but the JTTA selection committee has chosen him again for this summer’s tournament.

Gascoyne, who lost his job with the JTTA late last year due to funding cuts, is one of three changes from the Jersey Games line-up, with teenagers Luc Miller and Irene Brée gaining places in the six-player squad for the first time.

Gascoyne, Miller and Brée team up with Jordan Wykes, Josh Band and Kelsey Le Maistre – a trio who all have previous Games experience and medal successes.

Wykes won men’s singles and men’s doubles silver, partnered by Josh Band, in Jersey two years ago, and Le Maistre won women’s doubles silver in the Isle of Wight in 2011.

 

Reaction in Wednesday's JEP.

 

 

 

