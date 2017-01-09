facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Netball: Romans raid the Fort

fort
Lynsey Pitman searches for a pass during Team Jets' defeat to Premier Romans at Fort Regent Picture: ROB CURRIE

TEAM JETS suffered a sixth Premier League 2 defeat in nine games after relinquishing a first-quarter lead to promotion hopefuls Premier Romans.

The match was almost over as a contest by half-time following a poor second quarter from the hosts, and it was put beyond doubt in the third spell as Jets’ passing accuracy left much to be desired.

The 49-34 loss leaves Lauren Devine and Co stranded in the bottom three.

‘It’s frustrating because the game was within our reach,’ said captain Devine. ‘We’ve only got ourselves to blame for basic passing errors.

‘To be honest there’s no excuse for that at Premier League level. You can’t be passing balls into defenders’ hands or giving balls away. Had we reduced those errors we could have had another bonus point for being within five – if not closer.’

 

Full report and reaction in Monday's JEP.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Netball: Romans raid the Fort"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.