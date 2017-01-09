Netball: Romans raid the Fort

TEAM JETS suffered a sixth Premier League 2 defeat in nine games after relinquishing a first-quarter lead to promotion hopefuls Premier Romans.

The match was almost over as a contest by half-time following a poor second quarter from the hosts, and it was put beyond doubt in the third spell as Jets’ passing accuracy left much to be desired.

The 49-34 loss leaves Lauren Devine and Co stranded in the bottom three.

‘It’s frustrating because the game was within our reach,’ said captain Devine. ‘We’ve only got ourselves to blame for basic passing errors.

‘To be honest there’s no excuse for that at Premier League level. You can’t be passing balls into defenders’ hands or giving balls away. Had we reduced those errors we could have had another bonus point for being within five – if not closer.’

Full report and reaction in Monday's JEP.