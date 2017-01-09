facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Football: Maiden Football League hat-trick for Guthrie

snd_AIG_0207
Former Island forward Kurtis Guthrie, right, scored his first hat-trick for Colchester on Saturday

ISLANDER Kurtis Guthrie was the toast of Colchester United on Saturday after scoring his first hat-trick in the Football League.

Guthrie, who was short-listed for the PFA Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for December, scored his treble in Colchester’s 4-1 home success against Carlisle United.

The former Muratti winner is now the club’s leading marksman with nine league goals, just a few months after joining from non-league Forest Green Rovers.

‘It was a great day; my best day in football to date,’ he said.

‘It’s only the second time Carlisle have been beaten this season, we made them look average and at times we dominated and we were able to put our chances away.’

The home fans were singing at the final whistle, and Guthrie conducted them with the match ball firmly held between his knees.

‘It was a great atmosphere and something I’ll never forget,’ said man-of-the-match Guthrie.

‘I’ve kept my shirt and I’ve got the match ball signed by the players.'

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Football: Maiden Football League hat-trick for Guthrie"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.