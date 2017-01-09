Football: Maiden Football League hat-trick for Guthrie

ISLANDER Kurtis Guthrie was the toast of Colchester United on Saturday after scoring his first hat-trick in the Football League.

Guthrie, who was short-listed for the PFA Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for December, scored his treble in Colchester’s 4-1 home success against Carlisle United.

The former Muratti winner is now the club’s leading marksman with nine league goals, just a few months after joining from non-league Forest Green Rovers.

‘It was a great day; my best day in football to date,’ he said.

‘It’s only the second time Carlisle have been beaten this season, we made them look average and at times we dominated and we were able to put our chances away.’

The home fans were singing at the final whistle, and Guthrie conducted them with the match ball firmly held between his knees.

‘It was a great atmosphere and something I’ll never forget,’ said man-of-the-match Guthrie.

‘I’ve kept my shirt and I’ve got the match ball signed by the players.'