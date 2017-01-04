Gotland 2017: Track team on their marks

JERSEY’S track and field squad for this summer’s NatWest Island Games is set to feature nine debutants as selectors opt for a mixture of youth and experience.

No fewer than ten teenagers have been named in the 23-strong team for Gotland 2017, including 15-year-old Isaac Du Val, who won 800m silver at the Jeux des Îles in Mallorca last year.

Stalwart Paul Derrien, hammer throw silver medallist when Jersey hosted the event in 1997, is in line to make his 13th Games appearance, and there is also another call for multiple gold medallist Gemma Dawkins.

Jersey 2015 champions Dan Romeril, Stan Livingston and Jason Fox are set to defend their titles, though Livingston and Fox must re-qualify by April after missing the 2016 season.

Great Britain representatives Zane and Shadine Duquemin ruled themselves out.