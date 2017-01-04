Cricket: Jenner joins Cape Town CC

JONTY JENNER will return to South Africa later this month to join Cape Town Cricket Club for the final two months of their Premier League campaign.

The reigning CI Sports Personality of the Year has been recruited as an overseas player after impressing on a tour of Cape Town with the Sussex CCC Academy, and is also set to link up with World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten for private tuition.

Jenner is all-but guaranteed a place back with Sussex’s second XI from the end of March, and he hopes the upcoming stint in the southern hemisphere will provide a pathway to selection for the county’s first team.

'It will add a new dimension to my game,' he said. 'It’s obviously a nice place to go and play cricket and it will also give me the chance to find my own way. It will be a good standard, and I’ve been told it’s pretty feisty with a lot of chat. It should be really good.'