Jersey Evening Post
Rugby: Cup trip a chance to galvanise Reds - Freeman

James Freeman made a number of key tackles for Jersey Reds on New Year's Day, but was unable to prevent a 19-13 loss to Ealing Trailfinders

JERSEY captain James Freeman is keen to draw on the positives from his team’s New Year’s Day defeat, as the Reds turn their attention back to British and Irish Cup rugby.

Following a busy period over Christmas and New Year – during which they suffered back-to-back narrow losses – the Islanders have a week off before travelling to play Cardiff Blues Select in their penultimate Pool 1 fixture.

Jersey, currently second in their group, know a triumph in South Wales would all-but confirm their place in the quarter-finals and leave them fighting for the right to progress as pool winners.

‘[The 19-13 defeat to Ealing] shows we are up there and amongst it and actually there were a few shots, certainly in the first half, that we didn’t take,’ explained the skipper.

‘We came out second half but they are a good side so you can’t make mistakes. We had a shot on the five-metre line but gave them the ball back and we were suddenly on the defensive.

‘We need to sort out those mistakes we have been making over the last two weeks. We’ve had two brutal losses back-to-back but we have the week off now and hopefully we can galvanise when we come back.’

 

Full story in Tuesday's JEP.

 

 

 

