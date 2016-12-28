Trying to make a difference

‘WE HAVE to take full advantage of what we have and make it bigger and better.’

The words of Island Games gold medallist Libby Barnett after her return from a six-day visit to Kenya in aid of Jersey 2 Africa 4 Football.

The 24-year-old has previously spent six-week spells in both Zambia and Uganda for charitable sporting projects, and after her latest trip she has developed further understanding of how sport can bridge gaps between communities across the globe.

‘Football is such a powerful way to get your foot in the door, it’s a universal language anywhere in the world,’ said Barnett, who was accompanied by Women's Muratti captain Eve Watson and J2A founder Ricky Weir.

‘You’ll always see kids kicking a ball around, but football is not the be all and end all, it’s also about going down the educational route and looking at basic needs.

'The trip put a lot of stuff into perspective. It makes you feel very grateful for what we do have in Jersey and makes you think that our basic leagues aren’t actually so basic, despite all the moaning and groaning.'

