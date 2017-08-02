US police launch search for missing Irish hiker

Police in the United States are trying to trace an Irishman who has gone missing during a hike.

David O'Sullivan, reportedly from Cork, last had contact with his family in April, when he emailed them from Idyllwild in California.

The 25-year-old had been hiking alone along the Pacific Crest trail which runs between the Mexican border and Canada, according to a missing person poster from Murrieta police.

He had been due to meet up with a friend along the route in Santa Barbara in early May but did not turn up, according to the poster on a Facebook page appealing for information.

Another post read: "By April 5th, he had arrived in Idylwild, CA. On April 7th my parents received an email from him, detailing his hike since Mt. Laguna.

"This was our last contact with him. We knew that weeks might pass without contact but no more than 2/3."

Mr O'Sullivan, who is described as having dark hair, blue eyes and speaking with a thick Irish accent, has been reported as missing with the Irish police, US and Irish embassies, Interpol and police and search and rescue organisations in California, according to the post.