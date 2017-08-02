Teenager guilty of revenge acid attack in Canterbury

A teenager who sprayed acid in the faces of three people in a revenge attack has been found guilty.

Fahad Abdi, 18, left his victims with blisters, burns and temporary loss of sight after ambushing them in St Peter's Place in Canterbury, Kent, on February 10.

Police said Abdi launched the acid attack after previously threatening them at knifepoint over claims they had stolen his property from a home they had shared for a few weeks.

Following several days of threats, Abdi approached two of them in the street and sprayed acid at them before fleeing, then returned 10 minutes later to do the same to the third victim.

He was arrested at Canterbury train station the same day, and was found guilty on Wednesday of three counts of GBH with intent following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Kent Police said.

Detective Constable Terence Seager, of Kent Police, said afterwards: "Abdi has shown that even at such a young age he is capable of premeditated violence with absolutely no regard for life. This was a particularly vicious assault which has physically and emotionally scarred the victims."

Abdi, of Forest Gate, east London, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced sometime in September, a police spokesman said.