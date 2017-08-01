Older hospital patients with confusion 'risk death more year after admission'

Older hospital patients with confusion are at an increased risk of death a year after admission, a new study has found.

Patients with dementia and other causes of confusion such as delirium also have a higher risk of death within 30 days of admission and are likelier to have a lengthier stay in hospital, researchers led by the University of Stirling found.

Experts examined data on 10,000 patients admitted to one district general hospital in the Fife region of Scotland.

The study, published in the BMC Medicine journal, found patients with cognitive spectrum disorder (CSD) - including delirium or dementia - stayed in hospital for an average of 25 days compared with 11.8 days for those without CSD.

Patients with CSD were also more likely to have died within a year of admission - with a 40% mortality rate, compared with a 26% of other older hospital patients.

Researchers also found an increased 30-day mortality rate - with 13.6% patients with CSD dying within a month compared with 9% of others.

"People with confusion - or cognitive spectrum disorders - make up over one-third of the population over 65 who are admitted as an emergency to hospital, and half of patients over the age of 85 years," said lead researcher, Professor Emma Reynish, chairwoman in dementia studies at the University of Stirling.

"People who are admitted to hospital with confusion seem to do badly, and are at an increased risk of dying, increased risk of re-admission, and a hospital stay nearly two weeks longer than those without confusion.

"It is unclear whether this is as a result of the care that they are given or the disease process itself, or a combination of both.

"People with confusion include: those with dementia; those with delirium - a sudden change in someone's cognitive state; those with delirium in addition to dementia; and people with undiagnosed dementia."