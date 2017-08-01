Ex-EastEnders actor Joseph Shade to stand trial accused of sexual abuse

A former EastEnders actor is to stand trial accused of sexually abusing four teenage girls.

Joseph Shade, 24, who played Peter Beale in the soap from 1998 to 2004, denies 11 counts of sexual abuse.

The youth worker is accused of sexual offences against four girls aged between 13 and 17, with the alleged offending taking place between 2012 and 2015.

The defendant, who is on bail, denies six counts of causing or inciting a child under 18 to engage in sexual activity while in a position of trust, four counts of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, and one count of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Shade, of Cliff Road, Sheringham, Norfolk, is to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday for a trial which is estimated to last five to six days.