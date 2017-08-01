Airport security manager 'put seized pipe bomb in her pocket'

An airport security manager put a pipe bomb into her pocket after it was seized from a passenger's luggage, a court has heard.

The "crude improvised explosive device" was found in the zip lining of the hand luggage of Nadeem Muhammad, 43, as he went through security at Manchester Airport on January 30.

Security terminal manager Deborah Jeffrey told his trial at Manchester Crown Court she was called over by an officer at the security area of terminal three after the device, made of batteries, masking tape, the tube of a marker pen and wire, was discovered inside Muhammad's small green suitcase.

She said she was told the item had been swabbed and no trace of explosives had been found so she put it into the pocket of her jacket.

She said: "I popped it into my pocket.

"I put the item into my pocket so it wouldn't go missing."

Ms Jeffrey, who has worked at the airport for 19 years, said she later put it through an X-ray machine but could not see a detonator and did not believe it was viable.

The device was later passed to counter terrorism police and, when examined by experts, found to be a "potentially viable" bomb containing nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose.

Ms Jeffrey said she had been "shocked" to see the object, which was spotted by security officers when Muhammad's small green suitcase went through scanners at the airport.

She said: "I thought 'my God, what is it?'

"There are strange things people carry in their bags but I'd not seen anything like that before."

She said she had asked Muhammad how the object got into his case and he said he didn't know and claimed someone else may have put it there.

She said: "He was just very calm and just sat, just calm and quiet."

Muhammad, who was attempting to board a Ryanair flight to Italy, was questioned by counter terrorism police but not arrested.

He returned to the airport on February 5 and flew to Italy.

It was only when the device was examined by a forensics officer on February 8 that suspicions were raised and the bomb squad was called.

Muhammad, who was born in Pakistan but had an Italian passport, was arrested when he returned to the UK on February 12.

Parts of the improvised explosive were shown to the jury on Tuesday.

The court heard the device could have been detonated if action was taken to connect wires seen protruding from it.

In a report which was read to the court, forensics expert Lorna Philp said the bomb would have had the potential to cause injury to people and damage to property if detonated.

She said the person who detonated the bomb would have had to be very close to the device to connect the wires, putting themselves at greatest risk of injury.

Muhammad, of Tinline Street, Bury, denies possession of explosives with intent to endanger life or property and an alternative charge of possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning, when the defence case is due to start.