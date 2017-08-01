11% of children meeting daily exercise guidelines, report finds

Just over one in 10 Scottish 10 to 11-year-olds meet the guidelines for at least an hour of physical activity every day, a report has found.

Analysis of the activity of almost 800 participants in the long-running Growing Up in Scotland study shows 11% of children achieve the requirement for at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day.

The proportion who meet the guidelines increases to 60% when taken as an average across all days.

The data, gathered using activity monitors, shows that on average, children are sedentary for 7.5 hours a day and spend 73 minutes doing moderate to vigorous physical activity.

The results suggest boys are more active than girls, but found no significant differences between children from deprived and affluent backgrounds.

Public Health and Sport Minister Aileen Campbell said the Go vernment is "working to create a culture where children are as active as possible".

She said: "We have made a commitment for Scotland to become the first Daily Mile nation, with more than two in five primary schools currently taking part. Further details of this will be announced later this month.

"The proportion of schools offering two hours or periods of PE per week has increased from less than 10% in 2004/5 to 98% in 2016 - thanks to an £11.6 million investment.

"We have also invested £50 million in the successful Active Schools programme, along with a significant investment in new facilities.

"We want to go further, particularly to encourage more teenage girls to be active. Our £300,000 sporting equality fund will encourage more girls and women to take part in sport at all levels.

"We are also continuing to invest in the sportscotland's Active Girls programme, specifically working with teenage girls."