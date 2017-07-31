'Significant link' found between mother's upbringing and child's own issues

Mothers who had a traumatic upbringing are more likely to have children with emotional and behavioural difficulties, a study has found.

Researchers from King's College London and Canterbury Christ Church University analysed data from more than 9,000 mothers and their children.

They found a "significant link" between a mother's history of harsh treatment and their child's experience of difficulties during childhood and adolescence.

Around 49% of children whose mothers had been mistreated developed issues such as excessive worrying or anger at the ages of 10, 11 and 13.

Mothers with troubled childhoods were more likely to have a lower level of education, to have a psychiatric history and to drink and smoke during pregnancy.

Joint-senior author Dr Susan Pawlby, of King's College London, said: " It is important that vulnerable women are identified as early as possible, such as during pregnancy when they routinely come into contact with healthcare services, and that support and interventions are offered on an ongoing and regular basis going forward."

The research, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, used data collected by the Bristol-based Children of the 90s study.

This has been charting the lives of 14,500 people born in the greater Bristol area in the early 1990s for more than 25 years.

Researchers say the study offers insight into how to combat psychological difficulties experienced by children and to promote good mental health in future generations.

This entails offering mothers with troubled childhoods and low mood access to psychological and social support.

Parenting programmes aimed at fostering sensitive and warm ways to care for children could also be offered.

Dr Trudi Seneviratne, chair of the perinatal faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, added: " One in five women suffer from mental health problems during pregnancy.

"If left untreated, this can have devastating consequences for both mother and baby, as well as their families.

"This study demonstrates the transgenerational impact of trauma and the importance of nurturing mothers' mental wellbeing during and after pregnancy, to ensure that their children get the best start in life."