NHS staff shortages compromising patient care, nurses warn

Half of Scotland's nurses have reported that patient care was compromised on their most recent shift due to staffing shortages, according to the initial findings of a new survey.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) research also uncovered concerns over the use of agency staff and the "skill mix" during shifts.

The survey's preliminary findings were reported by RCN Scotland in a submission to Holyrood's Health Committee on the 2018/19 draft budget.

A total of 3,300 Scottish nurses were asked about their experiences on recent shifts.

Just over one third reported the use of bank and agency staff during their most recent shift.

On average, one in eight nurses on that particular shift were supplied by an agency, the respondents said.

The submissions adds: " Respondents also reported insufficient staffing and the impact of this on patient care, with half of those responding in Scotland reporting that patient care was compromised on their last shift.

"When describing what had impacted on the ability to deliver high-quality care, one third reported not enough registered nurses and a quarter reported there were not enough healthcare support workers.

"Nearly half reported they had concerns about the skill mix (which may also include staffing beyond nursing) on their last shift/day of work."

The RCN will publish more detailed analysis of the survey results later in the summer.

Official statistics show the use of agency nursing and midwifery staff increased in 2016/17 from the previous year.

NHS Scotland spent £166.5 million on agency staff during 2016/17, up £8.4 million on 2015/16.