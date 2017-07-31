facebook icon twitter icon
Man accused of hiding pipe bomb in hand luggage at Manchester Airport

A man will go on trial today accused of having a pipe bomb in his hand luggage at Manchester Airport.

Nadeem Muhammed will go on trial at Manchester Crown Court on Monday

Nadeem Muhammed, 43, is alleged to have had the device in his carry-on bag as he tried to get on a flight on January 30 this year.

The defendant, of Tinline Street, Bury, Greater Manchester, denies a charge of possessing an improvised explosive device under the Explosive Substances Act of 1883. He was stopped as he passed through security.

Muhammed, a Pakistani national, will go on trial at Manchester Crown Court later today.