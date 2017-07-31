Labour MP smashed in face with brick by motorbike thug

Labour MP Steve McCabe has been left with facial injuries after being hit with a brick by an attacker on a motorcycle.

The member for Birmingham Selly Oak said he was suffering from a "very sore & swollen face" following the incident and that he had given a statement to police.

On Monday evening Mr McCabe, 61, posted photos on Twitter showing two individuals wearing full-face helmets and riding motorbikes.

He said: "Tonight nursing a very sore & swollen face. I was struck with a brick by a motorbike thug in Greenford Rd. Have given full statement to police."

The MP urged locals to help track the motorbike riders down, tweeting: "Sure somebody recognises these two. All I need are names & addresses. Send them to me anonymously & I'll do the rest with the police."

Mr McCabe received messages of sympathy from colleagues across the parliamentary spectrum following the incident.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: "That's shocking Steve, that really could have been a very lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit."

Jo Swinson, deputy Liberal Democrat leader, tweeted: "Horrific! Hope they catch them asap. TLC, hope you feel better soon."

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat tweeted: "I'm so sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery and that the police catch these thugs."