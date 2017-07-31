GPs should keep autism register, Nice says

GPs should keep a register of patients with autism, health officials have said.

Keeping a register of patients who have an autistic spectrum disorder will mean that GP surgery staff can adapt their approach to suit a patient's needs, t he National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said.

This could include ensuring that children on the autistic spectrum are called for vaccinations at the beginning of surgeries when the waiting rooms are quieter and could turn down lights for those with sensory problems.

Autistic spectrum disorder is an umbrella term for a range of similar conditions, including Asperger syndrome, that affect a person's social interaction, communication, interests and behaviour.

The National Autistic Society estimates that 11 in every 1,000 people are on the autism spectrum.

But a recent paper from the Westminster Commission on Autism criticised "sparse" data collection in the NHS, with the authors concluding that: " Statistically, autism is largely invisible in the health system."

Nice said that o utside of the GP surgery, anonymous patient registry details could be used to generate a national picture of the care people with autism receive.

Commenting on the news, Mark Lever, chief executive of the National Autistic Society, said the move was "very welcome", adding: " It is a significant moment, which should help improve the health and wellbeing of autistic people in England.

"But it's not the only answer. It must be accompanied by continued efforts to improve GPs' understanding of autism so they can recognise the needs of different autistic people and provide the right care and guidance.

"Being autistic can be challenging at times but we've seen again and again how awareness, understanding and early support can make all the difference."

Dr Andrew Black, a GP who helped to develop the Nice indicator, said: "The Westminster Autism Commission report found the majority of people diagnosed with autism felt a register would be beneficial to them. However, we know some people may feel being on a register means a label will be placed upon them, and this makes them uncomfortable.

"It is important that we reassure that their medical notes are confidential and any national data will be anonymised."