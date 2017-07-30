New stamps mark centenary of First World War

A life-saving Bible and a shattered poppy are among the striking images featured in the latest set of stamps issued to mark the centenary of each year of the First World War.

The fourth set in Royal Mail's five-year commemoration of the conflict combines historic memorials and artefacts, portraits, poetry and newly-commissioned artwork.

The 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele is marked with a stamp showing the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium, where fallen soldiers are buried.

Private Lemuel Thomas Rees was saved by the small Bible he kept in his left breast pocket when an exploding German shell landed close by him during the battle, and t he book has been specially photographed for another one of the six stamps.

Also included in the set is an image of nurses Elsie Knocker and Mairi Chisholm, who founded a first aid post in Belgium just 100 yards from the front line.

An extract from the poem, Dead Man's Dump, by British painter and poet Isaac Rosenberg, and an image of a warship painted with "dazzle camouflage", also feature.

A photograph of a poppy that was frozen in liquid nitrogen before being shattered, by John Ross, completes the set.

The stamps will be on sale from Monday at 7,000 Post Offices across the UK as well as the Royal Mail's website.

Philip Parker, from the Royal Mail, said: "The First World War claimed millions of lives, changed the course of history and transformed the futures of the generations that followed.

"We are proud to present the fourth part of our commemorative programme marking the contribution and sacrifice of those who took part."